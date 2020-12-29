Netkoin Reaches Market Cap of $171,062.27 (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Netkoin has a total market cap of $171,062.27 and approximately $18.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netkoin has traded up 93.8% against the US dollar. One Netkoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00045700 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020260 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Netkoin

Netkoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netkoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netkoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

