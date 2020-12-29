UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.32 ($10.96).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

