Analysts Set Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Target Price at €31.55

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.55 ($37.11).

RNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

RNO traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.11 ($42.48). 849,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.70. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

