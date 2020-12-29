Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,897 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Stock

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,897 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $20,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 52,076 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $543,152.68.

On Monday, December 21st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,100 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $268,830.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 305 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,156.75.

On Monday, December 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 301 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $3,025.05.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,301 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $103,525.05.

On Monday, November 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $301.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 49 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $492.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,456. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

