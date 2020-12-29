HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.50

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.13.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

