Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 791,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

