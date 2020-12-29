Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 676,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,231. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

