Analysts Set Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Price Target at $8.00

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

WYGPY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY remained flat at $$8.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Worley has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

