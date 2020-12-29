Energo Trading Down 1.4% This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinBene and Coinnest. Energo has a total market cap of $141,836.97 and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00281597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.28 or 0.02060356 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

