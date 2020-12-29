Tokes (TKS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,857.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $995,294.61 and approximately $94,857.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

