Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Insider Paul Christopher Baker Sells 65,353 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 1,606,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,423. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.