ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $869,857.24 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $869,857.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,864.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCXI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCXI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

