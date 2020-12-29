Dennis L. Zeitler Sells 71,000 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,604.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 839,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,054. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

