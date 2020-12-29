B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 1999490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 419,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,304.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,814,155 shares of company stock worth $28,488,121.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRG. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II by 8,550.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $367,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:BMRG)

There is no company description available for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc

