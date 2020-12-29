Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 13.9%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 18,425,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 5,626,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $261,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

