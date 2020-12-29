Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Down 11.8%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,940,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 295,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

