Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 2,211,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,836. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

