$172.89 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $172.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.37 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $190.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $631.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.65 million to $633.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $714.39 million, with estimates ranging from $714.07 million to $714.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 249,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 82,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $805.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.