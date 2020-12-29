FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $157,029.41 and approximately $28.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00474191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

