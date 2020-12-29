Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 1,646,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,774. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.