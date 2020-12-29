$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the highest is $7.75 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 130,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.25. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

