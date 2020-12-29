Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. 3,332,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,182 shares of company stock valued at $62,513,215 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,605,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,869 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 171,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.