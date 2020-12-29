Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 278,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,682. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

