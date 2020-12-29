Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VNDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 278,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,682. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
