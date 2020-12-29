Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.80

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $13,065.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

