MINDOL Reaches One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 1,322.5% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $1.01 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $7.90 or 0.00028575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00378638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.57 or 0.01528382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000052 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

