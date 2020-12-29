$1.05 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.04. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 110,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,837. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

