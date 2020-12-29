MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 10,116,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 1,965,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

