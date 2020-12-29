Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 9.3%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.14. 851,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 719,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.