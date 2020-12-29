Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40. 839,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 647,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

APTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

