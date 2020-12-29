Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.63. 3,167,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,160,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

