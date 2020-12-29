Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Down 8.1%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,537,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,451,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.