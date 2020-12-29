Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells $53,531.41 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93.

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00.

Shares of STRO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 444,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,845. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

