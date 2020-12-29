GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $166,348.00 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $166,348.00.

Shares of GBL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. The company has a market cap of $515.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.58. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 21.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

