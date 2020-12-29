Insider Buying: Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Purchases 2,885 Shares of Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall purchased 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £12,953.65 ($16,924.03).

LON AVST traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 540 ($7.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,567,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.62. Avast Plc has a one year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avast Plc (AVST.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc (AVST.L) Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

