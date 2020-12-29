Insider Buying: Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Purchases 2,885 Shares of Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall purchased 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £12,953.65 ($16,924.03).

LON AVST traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 540 ($7.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,567,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.62. Avast Plc has a one year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avast Plc (AVST.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

