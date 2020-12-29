Insider Buying: Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Acquires 2,175 Shares of Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £5,698.50 ($7,445.13).

Shares of LON AVST traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.06). 1,567,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 524.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. Avast Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

AVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

