Insider Buying: Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Acquires 2,175 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £5,698.50 ($7,445.13).

Shares of LON AVST traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.06). 1,567,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 524.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. Avast Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

AVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc (AVST.L) Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

