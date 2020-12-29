Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 302,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,136. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

