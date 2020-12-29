C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCCC. UBS Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 250,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $37.80.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Mckee purchased 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

