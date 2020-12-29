Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.90. 1,228,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,155,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

