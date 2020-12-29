Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $28.14. 1,217,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 882,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

