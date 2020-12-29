Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. 651,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 615,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

