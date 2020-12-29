Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 521,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 245,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
TMQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
