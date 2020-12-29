Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 521,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 245,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at $772,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

