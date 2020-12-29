Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 6.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 848,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,601,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

