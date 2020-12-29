Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 518,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 694,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $225.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.