ThoreCoin (THR) Tops One Day Volume of $54,212.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $5,418.57 or 0.19535545 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $469.71 million and approximately $54,212.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00138222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00595791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00172777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00316232 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053892 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

