yOUcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,992.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $7,992.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00042263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00279160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.22 or 0.02034176 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

