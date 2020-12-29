BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $287,755.64 and approximately $71.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00042263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00279160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.22 or 0.02034176 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

