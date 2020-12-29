Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMNSF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

