Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $157.60

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 914,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,393,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

