Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $34.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATRA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 652,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

