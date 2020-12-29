UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Trading Up 10.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 5,352,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 1,011,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,909 shares during the period.

UP Fintech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.